Threat alert: 'State-sponsored attacks' reignite concerns

Government response

Apple has not explicitly stated that it believes the Indian government to be behind the spyware attacks. As a matter of practice, the tech giant chooses not to attribute attacks related to a set of threat notifications as having originated from a particular country. Apple also chooses to not disclose any of the technical information it uses to detect attempted compromises of users’ devices. This position is justified: According to Apple, revealing information about what causes them to issue threat notifications could “help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behaviour to evade detection in the future.”

However, Apple’s decision to not show all of the cards it holds, was weaponised by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who used it to downplay the public outcry surrounding the recent issue. He instead jumped at the opportunity to press Apple with questions. Vaishnaw said that the Apple threat notification “seems vague and non-specific in nature.”

Ordering an investigation into the matter, Vaishnaw somehow managed to simultaneously profess the seriousness with which this issue was supposedly being taken up by the Indian government, while still downplaying and attacking the veracity of the claims raised by Opposition leaders and journalists, calling it a “distraction”. The minister went as far as to falsely state that Apple itself had “released a clarification [proving] that the allegations by compulsive critics are not true.” Apple never released such a statement. But Vaishnaw issued his statements, all the while reiterating that “the government takes its role of protecting the privacy and security of all citizens very seriously.”

Meanwhile, the Indian government has given the mantle of investigating the spate of suspected spyware infections to CERT-In, a nodal agency under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, which has a mandate for responding to and helping contain computer security incidents in the country. Though Apple — keeping in line with its behaviour in other countries — has not implicated any specific parties, the fact that only those who are known to be critical of the current ruling party have been on the receiving end of Apple’s threat notifications does not instill much confidence in the position taken by the government with regard to protecting the privacy of all citizens.

I will take this opportunity to ask a pressing question: Can CERT-In be trusted to maintain neutrality and operate without bias while investigating an issue where the Indian government may potentially be implicated as a suspect? As the matter stands, the possibility that the Indian government might have used spyware to surveil Opposition party leaders and journalists cannot be ruled out.

To date, the Indian government has not categorically denied or admitted to having acquired or deployed Pegasus within the country. At the same time, as noted above, the government has previously been characterised by the Supreme Court as not having cooperated with the expert committee tasked with investigating Pegasus.

Individuals who have received Apple’s threat notifications might be better off having their phones forensically examined by independent third parties that have been carefully analysing and publishing evidence documenting commercial spyware. Furthermore, it might also be time for the Supreme Court to consider making public the August 2022 report that was submitted in sealed covers to the court by the technical committee investigating Pegasus. This could be a step towards reassuring citizens of data privacy.

Arbitrary deployment of highly invasive surveillance technologies in violation of the constitutionally guaranteed right to privacy should have no place in a democracy. Comprehensive surveillance reforms and judicial oversight are the need of the hour — the targeting of Opposition leaders and journalists in the run-up to next year's general elections should be the final nail in the coffin.

(Karan Saini is an independent security researcher based in New Delhi, India.)