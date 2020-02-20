TikTok gets family safety mode: All you need to know

China-based ByteDance released a crucial safety mode to its popular short video sharing platform TikTok in select global regions.

For long, TikTok particularly in India has been under the scanner for circulation of age-inappropriate videos on its platform and was also accused of ruining traditional culture among youths.

Furthermore, many people lost lives in their bid to make challenging videos near sea cliffs, hills and at railway tracks.

Owing to widespread complaints across the country, several people representatives had called for a ban on TikTok. The latter was actually taken off from the Google Play and Apple Store, after a court order. However, the ban was lifted with a few days.

Taking note of the issues in 2019, ByteDance has been scaling up safety measures including the anti-bully initiatives, block predators contacting children, age-gate (only sign-up users above 13 years and above), screen time options and more.

Now, ByteDance announced Family Safety mode, which promises to offer more control for parents to monitor what the children watch on TikTok, also create time-limit on app usage and more.

"As part of our commitment to safety, the wellbeing of our users is incredibly important to us. We want people to have fun on TikTok, but it's also important for our community to look after their wellbeing which means having a healthy relationship with online apps and services," Cormac Keenan, Head of Trust and Safety, TikTok, EMEA said.

Here's how the Family Safety mode works

Family Safety Mode links a parent's TikTok account to their teen's and once enabled, they will be able to control Digital Wellbeing features, including:

Screen Time Management: Control how long their children can spend on TikTok each day.

Direct Messages: Limit who can send messages to the connected account or turn off direct messaging completely.

Restricted Mode: Restrict the appearance of content that may not be appropriate for all audiences.

As of now, the new Family Safety mode is active in select global regions of Europe, Asia including India. More regions will be covered in the coming days.

