TikTok-like Instagram Reels feature under testing in India

Although Instagram Reels has already been rolled out in countries like Germany and France, this new Instagram feature is currently being tested on the down-low in India.

Comparable to TikTok, Instagram Reels allows users to capture 15-second video clips and upload them to Instagram Stories. Users can pick and choose from a vast library of music, as Instagram has partnered with Indian music label Saregama to provide users access to Saregama’s library for Instagram music.

Users also have the option to record and upload their own audio. Instagram Reels can be shared with followers through Instagram stories or sent exclusively to other users via Direct Message. It can also be added to a new Reels tab on the user’s profile. Instagram’s Explore has also been updated with a new section: Top Reels, where users can peruse popular Reels at their leisure.

Certain users have reportedly already received the Reels update in India, Business Insider reported.

The ban on TikTok has provided a perfect opportunity for Instagram to launch hushed up trials for the Reels feature in the country. Facebook, Instagram’s parent company has also pulled ‘Lasso’, its TikTok clone app, and is concentrating its efforts on increasing propaganda for Reels.