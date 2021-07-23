Tips to prevent children from the much-anticipated third Covid wave

By Shikha Banerjee,

An all-round concerted effort by teachers, parents, and students is required to protect children from the anticipated third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At this point in time, the third wave looks like a possibility, although its scale or timing can’t be predicted. How much will it affect the children is also an open question. Going by the latest reports from The Lancet COVID-19 Commission India Task Force, which includes prominent pediatric experts from all across the country, there is little evidence to suggest that children will be the worst hit by the third wave. But this should not be a reason for us to let our guard down.

The right approach, first of all, would be to keep calm, act thoughtfully, and not panic! Bear in mind that the third wave can possibly be avoided if we continue to take strong precautionary measures.

What the adults can do

As the first line of defence, adults in every house should protect themselves in order to protect the younger ones. We all know that schools have been shut for more than a year now. Months before the second wave struck the country, offices were opened and people also went to marketplaces. It has been seen in the past that most children have caught the infection from the elders, which is why they should take precautions.

Adults also need to be good role models and teach children how to wash their hands properly. They should ensure that the children are able to wear face masks properly and use hand sanitisers as often as possible. There are no recommendations for use of masks till the age of two. Even beyond two years, masks have to be age-appropriate.

Children should not miss other vaccines

Young children need different kinds of vaccines as per the immunisation schedule/health chart to protect them from other illnesses such as measles etc. It is critical not to miss these vaccines and get them administered on schedule, as safely as possible.

Nutrition and fitness

Keeping children healthy with good nutrition and physical activity should be of prime concern. It is important for good health and immunity. One must ensure a healthy diet for children, including foods rich in vitamins, iron, and zinc and a good protein intake.

Limited screen time

It is observed that children, when confined to their homes, often spend a lot of time on mobile phones or TV. This may not be good for children’s eyes and general health. Parents should fix the “screen time” allowed for their children and allot a fixed time for play as well to maintain overall health.

Caution in social interaction

Children can play with close family members, but going to playgrounds or meeting friends is not recommended at this point. The “bubble approach” may be of help in social interaction. It means that children can be allowed to go to the homes of neighbours whom the parents trust to be practicing Covid-appropriate behavior. At the same time avoiding large gatherings and not meeting too many people is for the benefit of the child.

Only by following the precautions, not only the children but also the elders can be protected from the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

There is no way to tell when the Covid crisis will be over. Vaccination of all against coronavirus is probably the solution. While that happens, we all should continue to do our bit. With strict precautions, navigating the third wave will be a little easier.

(The author is the Principal of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School in Kanpur)

