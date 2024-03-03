To have and to hold

My mother fell in love and married my father in her twenties. They shared the next 60 years of their life together, raising three children. This was not a fairytale come true, it was commonplace for women of her generation to expect commitment, companionship and life-long faithfulness. By no means do I wish to downplay the many thwarted marriages of that era, but everything we held to be good and true has collapsed. If I look to my daughter, a young woman, she cannot in good faith assume any of these things will happen to her and if she were to demand them from men, then she would be labelled as clingy, needy, dull, desperate and hysterical.