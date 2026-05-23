<p class="bodytext">Dear school bag,</p>.<p class="bodytext">I still remember the first day of school when I stood happily with you to begin my school life. Since then, you have carried all my essentials every day without complaining about the weight.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I cannot forget the fun memories we shared, like decorating you with keychains, stuffing your pockets with chocolate wrappers, finding random pens when I needed them, and clutching you tightly during rainy days so you would not get wet. You were with me not only at school, but also during special events like annual day and sports day. I also want to apologise for treating you roughly by throwing you carelessly on the ground and stuffing too many books inside you. I promise to take better care of you by keeping you clean and carrying fewer books whenever possible.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Lastly, I will always be grateful for having a school bag and the opportunity to study, because many children are not as fortunate. Thank you for always supporting me.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Yours lovingly,</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">V Sharvari Karanth, 12</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Mangaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p>Hello,</p>.<p>I am Ayaan, a class 5 student. A brief introduction to my bag: I have known my bag for one year now. I call my bag Zane. Zane is a character from Lego Ninjago. Zane is blue, his favourite colour is white, and he loves carrying my books around. Well, it depends on the weight. If it is light, he does not like it as much, but when it is heavy, he really enjoys it.</p>.<p>Here is what I would tell him: I would ask him if he could eat all my food so that after lunch, I could go play football in school. I would also ask him to do all my homework so that once I get home, I would be completely free. I would want him to be a reminder too. If I forgot something, he could check inside and tell me what was missing. Lastly, I would want him to be a calculator or like AI, so during tests I could just ask him, and he would give me the answers.</p>.<p>However, like in all stories, there is always good news and bad news. The bad news is that he told me it was too much to ask for, and the good news is that he said he could take only one request per day. Zane and I were happy with this arrangement, and that’s how the year went by.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Ayaan Ahmed, 10</strong></span></p>.<p>Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p>Dear school bag,</p>.<p>How are you? I am fine and enjoying my summer vacation. I hope you have taken enough rest during my vacation.</p>.<p>When I wanted to purchase a new bag for my new academic year, I was immediately drawn to you because of your beautiful colour. You looked strong and sturdy. I was sure you would be able to carry the heavy load of my books every day without complaining. Everyone says bags are heavy, but it is not you who are heavy. The things we dump into you make you heavy. We hardly take care of you. Most of the time, we keep you on the floor, dump waste materials into you, and barely take care of you. We forget that we can never go to school without you.</p>.<p>I wish you would be a part of my school journey this academic year too. I am looking forward to meeting you soon, since our school will reopen shortly.</p>.<p>Thank you for your untiring service,</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Anish V M, 12 </strong></span></p>.<p>Mysuru, Karnataka</p>.<p>Dear school bag,</p>.<p>You are my favourite. You keep my books, notebooks, pencil box and everything else needed for school in place. You have two straps, which lets me carry you on my back easily. I take care of you and keep you clean. I love you a lot.</p>.<p>Thank you,</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Tanushri Araginashetti, 13</strong></span></p>.<p>Badami, Karnataka</p>