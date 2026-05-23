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Homespecials

To my favourite school companion

A brief introduction to my bag: I have known my bag for one year now. I call my bag Zane. Zane is a character from Lego Ninjago. Zane is blue, his favourite colour is white, and he loves carrying my books around.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 22:06 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 22:06 IST
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