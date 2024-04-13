Today's Horoscope | April 13, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 April 2024, 03:12 IST
Aries
You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down.
Lucky colour: Mango
Lucky number: 6
Taurus
Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Avoid compromising situations at work.
Lucky colour: Green
Lucky number: 8
Gemini
You are forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from.
Lucky colour: Terracotta
Lucky number: 2
Cancer
Professionally you make sound moves, and for those so inclined, a stint abroad is imminent. Try to check reckless, impulsive behaviour. Unconventional people could enter your life and turn it topsy-turvy.
Lucky colour: Coffee
Lucky number: 3
Leo
Career changes will be prominent and you may be relocating as a result. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang. Home life will be good, and relationship with mother emphasised.
Lucky colour: Coral
Lucky number: 7
Virgo
Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business as well.
Lucky colour: Blue
Lucky number: 5
Libra
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life.
Lucky colour: Saffron
Lucky number: 9
Scorpio
You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble.
Lucky colour: Turquoise
Lucky number: 4
Sagittarius
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts.
Lucky colour: Magenta
Lucky number: 1
Capricorn
Get more involved with music, poetry and photography today. Ask for personal favours, and you will be surprised. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle.
Lucky colour: White
Lucky number: 2
Aquarius
Physical activities will keep you fit. A business deal comes through. Overseas contract viable. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position.
Lucky colour: Orange
Lucky number: 3
Pisces
Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Today is not the day to try to corner people by giving them ultimatums.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Lucky number: 6