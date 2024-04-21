Today's Horoscope – April 21, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 20 April 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral. A new job offer takes you by surprise. Colour: Pink Number: 4
Taurus
You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. You can learn valuable information if
you listen and observe what others are doing and saying. Colour: Lilac Number: 2
Gemini
A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and no longer feel the need to be judged. Colour: saffron Number: 8
Cancer
Do things with your children and avoid situations that make you feel as if you've neglected the ones you love. Overindulgence could lead to problems with digestion. Your partner may be erratic today if you haven't paid enough attention to him or her. Colour: Amber Number: 6
Leo
Your sense of humour pulls you through a sticky situation, and lightens the mood all round at work. You are prudent with your money, but this is a good day to indulge yourself in retail therapy. Colour: White Number: 3
Virgo
You are full of good ideas today, and if you carry them out, it will pay rich dividends for you in the future. Getting involved in physical activities will not only keep you fit but will help you to network. Colour: Mauve Number: 5
Libra
You can't go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Colour: Blue Number: 7
Scorpio
A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Colour: Peach Number: 1
Sagittarius
Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. Don't let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today. Colour: Maroon Number: 9
Capricorn
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Colour: Ash Number: 4
Aquarius
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Colour: Mango Number: 3
Pisces
Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Colour: Jade Number: 7
DHNS