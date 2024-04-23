Today's Horoscope – April 23, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 22 April 2024, 18:37 IST
Aries
Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark. Colour: Opal; Number: 1
Taurus
The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. Colour: Tan; Number: 3
Gemini
Avoid being a gullible Gemini! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is. Colour: Amber; Number: 5
Cancer
You are open to new ideas, commitments. Avoid risky projects. This is a great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. You will have excellent ideas and you should be able to help your partner get ahead. Money matters good. Colour: Gold; Number: 7
Leo
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Promotions will be yours if you have acted professionally in times of crisis. Be innovative. Health ailments better. Colour: Brown; Number: 2
Virgo
Money matters smooth. Partner/spouse proves troublesome. Don't count on your friends to be loyal when it comes to doing things. Your interests could lead you down avenues you never realized existed. Colour: Violet; Number: 9
Libra
You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Colour: Blue; Number: 4
Scorpio
You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved. Colour: Lilac; Number: 8
Sagittarius
Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy. This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important. Colour: Honey; Number: 6
Capricorn
Don’t be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. Colour: Indigo Number: 3
Aquarius
Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Colour: Crimson; Number: 5
Pisces
Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Colour: Peach; Number: 1
DHNS