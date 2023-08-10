Today's Horoscope August 10, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 10 August 2023, 01:54 IST
Aries
Being tactful can be carried to extremes. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. But the week may throw in a few bouncers stay watchful. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 9
Taurus
A friend may be too demanding. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table. Prepare for endings or separations with people from the past. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 3
Gemini
Your creativity is good, but you need to look for more practical solutions today. You are too trusting, and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak-and-dagger approach. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 6
Cancer
Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. You can be a go-getter when the time is right, and new offers will come your way. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 2
Leo
Female relationships meaningful. A woman may provide valuable assistance. Children preparing for exams fare well. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 7
Virgo
A day to work on your resentments. You may have to make peace with an annoying boss or authority figure. Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 4
Libra
You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you leastexpect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky Colour: Lilly-white Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio
Deceit with co-workers is apparent. Someone you least expect may not have your best interests at heart. You may confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. Lucky Colour: Garnet. Lucky Number: 5
Sagittarius
Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 2
Capricorn
A phase to feel good about yourself, stop blaming yourself for things which weren’t your fault. Superiors and authority figures will give a boost. A time to ask for favours. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius
You will be emotional when dealing with co-workers or employers. Money may slip through your fingers. The Sun brings home affairs to the fore and you may begin to question your priorities. Lucky Colour: copper. Lucky Number: 3
Pisces
Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high. You are in demand, so enjoy. You'll make new contacts which canenable you to make the kind of crossover you've previously only ever dreamed of.
DH Web Desk