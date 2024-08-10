Today's Horoscope – August 10, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 09 August 2024, 19:06 IST
Aries
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident
now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Colour: Crimson; Number: 2
Taurus
Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Colour: Cream; Number: 1
Gemini
Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make a better working routine. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Colour: Yellow; Number: 7
Cancer
Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. You can be a go-getter when the time is right, and new offers will come your way. Colour: Green; Number: 3
Leo
Female relationships are meaningful. A woman may provide valuable assistance. Children preparing for exams fare well. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Colour: Scarlet; Number: 6
Virgo
A day to work on your resentments. You may have to make peace with an annoying boss or authority figure. Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Colour: Beige; Number: 4
Libra
Surprises in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor. A letter brings good news. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Colour: Turquoise; Number: 9
Scorpio
You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. Problems with business or personal partner possible today. Colour: Ginger; Number: 7
Sagittarius
Career concerns proceed nicely. with a boss are encouraged. A romance in the offing. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. Colour: Indigo; Number: 6
Capricorn
Arguments could prevail. Talk to someone you trust. Writing and public speaking are especially favoured today. You are more accessible today, but you need to not fritter away your time. Colour: Ash; Number: 8
Aquarius
Your significant other is dreamy and accommodating. A partnership may be beneficial. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today. Colour: White; Number: 5
Pisces
A lack of concentration could get you into serious trouble. It is very important for you to stay focused today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Colour: Amber; Number: 1
Amara Ramdev