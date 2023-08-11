Today's Horoscope - August 11, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 11 August 2023, 01:46 IST
Aries
Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 4
Taurus
Put your efforts into your work or money-making ventures rather than your emotional life today. Money comes from an unexpected source. Don't hesitate to go ahead with any plans for entertainment. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 1
Gemini
Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. A junket comes through. In-laws are troublesome. Romance will unfold if you take trips or get together with friends. Lucky Colour: Sapphire blue. Lucky Number: 2
Cancer
A woman may provide valuable assistance. The female element is strong in your life today - mother, spouse, friend. Don’t hesitate to ask for help. A day to recoup and make plans for the future. Lucky Colour: Olive. Lucky Number: 3
Leo
An unusual experience of the occult kind could come your way. A good day to pursue your interests in the occult – an insightful day that will open up new doors for you. A good day to buy a vehicle. Lucky Colour: Teal. Lucky Number: 7
Virgo
A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel. Do not take sides at work, as it will land you in a delicate situation. You could lose money or precious belongings if you aren't careful. Lucky Colour: Topaz. Lucky Number:2
Libra
You will be emotional when dealing with co-workers or employers. Don’t let others cause any friction with your partner. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 5
Scorpio
Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Lucky Colour: Garnet. Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius
Be careful when using machinery or electrical equipment. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 6.
Capricorn
An opportunity is just around the corner. A little romance is likely to develop. Cash flow good. Don’t get carried away by addictive pleasures of life. Lucky Colour: Coral. Lucky Number: 2
Aquarius
Money is no problem today, but unexpected expenses do crop up. Health good. It is important to hold your ground and push for success. Your personal charm and magnetism make you a big hit. Lucky Colour: Moonstone. Lucky Number: 7
Pisces
A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Beware of overexerting yourself. Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 1
DH Web Desk