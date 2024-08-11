Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials
Daily
Weekly
Today's Horoscope – August 11, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 10 August 2024, 19:21 IST
Aries
Problems with communication or unpleasant surprises will begin to clear. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise. Colour: Gold; Number: 1
31 minutes ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
Links with overseas, higher education or legal people could benefit. It's a day for adventures. You have a lot to cope with at the moment, but teamwork promises success today. Colour: Grey; Number: 5
31 minutes ago
Gemini
Find a quiet spot where you can work diligently and stay out of the way. Don't overspend on luxury items. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Colour: Maroon; Number: 2
31 minutes ago
Cancer
Long overdue debts will be paid to you and old accounts will be settled. Health problems are usually self-induced caused by depression, stress, and extreme physical activities. Colour: Silver; Number: 6
31 minutes ago
Leo
Communications of all kinds successful. Expect a rapid pace with numerous transactions, letters, phone calls. A busy day. you need to be careful about overextending yourself. Colour: Saffron; Number: 3
31 minutes ago
Virgo
You could find that children will be a handful. You will get upset over trivial matters. You may be able to move ahead in your chosen professional field. Financially a very steady position. Colour: Lavender; Number: 4
31 minutes ago
Libra
You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Colour: Lilly-white; Number: 7
31 minutes ago
Scorpio
Deceit with co-workers is apparent. Someone you least expect may not have your best interests at heart. You may confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. Colour: Garnet; Number: 9
31 minutes ago
Sagittarius
Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Colour: Mustard; Number: 5
31 minutes ago
Capricorn
It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting.  Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Colour: Jade; Number: 6
31 minutes ago
Aquarius
Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences. Colour: Yellow; Number: 8
31 minutes ago
Pisces
A day to be cautious about special plans or projects. Children bring joy. A known friend could turn traitor. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. Colour: Lilac; Numbers: 4
31 minutes ago
Amara Ramdev
ADVERTISEMENT