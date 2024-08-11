Today's Horoscope – August 11, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 10 August 2024, 19:21 IST
Aries
Problems with communication or unpleasant surprises will begin to clear. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise. Colour: Gold; Number: 1
Taurus
Links with overseas, higher education or legal people could benefit. It's a day for adventures. You have a lot to cope with at the moment, but teamwork promises success today. Colour: Grey; Number: 5
Gemini
Find a quiet spot where you can work diligently and stay out of the way. Don't overspend on luxury items. You start to look at your problems from a better
perspective due to the support from your family. Colour: Maroon; Number: 2
Cancer
Long overdue debts will be paid to you and old accounts will be settled. Health problems are usually self-induced caused by depression, stress, and extreme physical activities. Colour: Silver; Number: 6
Leo
Communications of all kinds successful. Expect a rapid pace with numerous transactions, letters, phone calls. A busy day. you need to be careful about
overextending yourself. Colour: Saffron; Number: 3
Virgo
You could find that children will be a handful. You will get upset over trivial matters. You may be able to move ahead in your chosen professional field. Financially a very steady position. Colour: Lavender; Number: 4
Libra
You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Colour: Lilly-white; Number: 7
Scorpio
Deceit with co-workers is apparent. Someone you least expect may not have your best interests at heart. You may confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. Colour: Garnet; Number: 9
Sagittarius
Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Colour: Mustard; Number: 5
Capricorn
It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Colour: Jade; Number: 6
Aquarius
Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences. Colour: Yellow; Number: 8
Pisces
A day to be cautious about special plans or projects. Children bring joy. A known friend could turn traitor. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. Colour: Lilac; Numbers: 4
Amara Ramdev