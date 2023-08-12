Today's Horoscope - August 12, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 12 August 2023, 01:38 IST
Aries
Your energy is high and opportunities are many - but do not act rashly. Property investments should payoff. You could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 3.
Taurus
Relations with a spouse or business partner are emphasized. Residential moves are advantageous. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Lucky colour: Green. Lucky Number: 5.
Gemini
Someone you work with could try to undermine you. Educational courses will be stimulating and successful. Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number : 2.
Cancer
Try not to judge new faces harshly. Let down your defences, as romance beckons. A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 6.
Leo
A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 8.
Virgo
Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Lucky Colour: linen. Lucky Number: 4
Libra
A trip abroad on the cards. Don’t take your love/spouse for granted. A new job or promotion likely today. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. Lucky Colour: Navy. Lucky Number: 7.
Scorpio
Hold your ground and push for success today. An overseas letter or associate may unsettle you. What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
Today will be hectic. Domestic chores take up all your time. A good friend proves troublesome. Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 1.
Capricorn
You are careful with money, but it works both ways. Your sense of humour carries you through a sticky patch. A day to express your emotions, get what you want and follow you heart. Lucky Colour: aqua-green. Lucky Number: 6.
Aquarius
A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re- negotiate a contract. Lucky Colour: indigo. Lucky Number: 8
Pisces
Your dreamy disposition is attractive, but at work a more practical approach will help. You will accomplish much today, if you are not stubborn or proud. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 5.
DH Web Desk