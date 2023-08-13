Today's Horoscope - August 13, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 12 August 2023, 18:33 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Lucky Colour: Plum Lucky Number: 4
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Lucky Colour: cream Lucky Number: 8
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Mars makes you edgy, and cash flow seems restricted. The key to handling current frustrating circumstances is to pay attention to what is necessary and continue on a steady course Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 6
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): You will be tempted to take a few risks and explore further afield than usual. However, there is not much harm in anything you do today. Travel for pleasure and romance is especially highlighted. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 2
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but now more than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and are no longer insecure.
Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life.
Lucky Colour: Wine Lucky Number: 3
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Emotionally you feel more settled. Material matters and finance seem more important to you. A good day to travel write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected.
Lucky Colour: Orchid Lucky Number:7
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Partnerships will be favourable and contracts can be signed. Your partner will enjoy helping out. A friendship you took for granted could surprise you with a new twist now. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 1
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. Don’t dismiss someone who works under you. An older loved one may be having problems. Time to ask questions and demand answers.
Lucky Colour: olive-green Lucky Number: 9
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 6
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. Get in touch with your inner self through meditation, prayer and service. Lucky Colour: Burgundy Lucky Number: 8
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): New projects take off. Your dreamy disposition attracts admirers, but are you ready to act on it? Too much deliberation is not a good thing. Finances slow but will stabilize soon. Lucky Colour: Coffee Lucky Number:4
DH Web Desk