Today's Horoscope - August 15, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 August 2023, 18:39 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): A good day to do a good turn. Don’t fritter away your money and energy on undeserving people and projects. You need to look around and see all the positive things in your life rather than just the negative.
Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 2
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Increased interaction or travel with children. Your career is under the spotlight and, with the aspect of Saturn on your sign you can clearly focus on the right direction you to take now.
Lucky Colour: Lilac Lucky Number:3
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Long distance plans work out well. International trade or correspondence successful. Court decisions may not be favourable this time. New faces enter your life today and make it fun.
Lucky Colour: Grey Lucky Number: 5
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Interaction and building –up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently. Hobbies prove lucrative, and provides a steady source of income.
Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): You are in a confrontational mood with your colleagues today. Look for a mature person to guide you. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated. Try not to judge new faces harshly.
Lucky Colour: Amber Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take a toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 9
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Renegotiate career deals. A time when you can get in touch with the deeper part of your nature and your psychic abilities are enhanced.
Lucky Colour: Lavender Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. Get help to finish a project if you need it. Control your emotions and everything will fall into place.
Lucky Colour: Silver Lucky Number:7
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): A strenuous day and with expectations set too high, you could start a confrontation. Be diplomatic and avoid arguments. You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people's problems. Keep a low profile.
Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): A letter could bring misleading information. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Health needs care.
Lucky Colour: Jade Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse.
Lucky Colour: Vanilla Lucky Number: 6
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): A quiet restful day to be spent in bed or catching up on reading. The day favours and domestic interests. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you.
Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8
DH Web Desk