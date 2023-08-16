Today's Horoscope - August 16, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 August 2023, 18:42 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): The Moon emphasises romance, children and a lucky windfall today. Speculations do well. New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you.
Lucky Colour: Coral Lucky Number: 2
33 minutes ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): A letter could bring misleading information. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Health needs care.:
Lucky Colour: Jade Lucky Number: 5
33 minutes ago
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): A trip with a romantic partner likely. Interaction with children and a social group or party could liven up your day. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual.
Lucky Colour: Pearl Lucky Number: 3
33 minutes ago
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Your work will be appreciated, but you are a bit too exacting for your friends today. Just chill. There may be money from inheritances or trusts.
Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 6
33 minutes ago
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Throw yourself into work today. Loved ones may be unreasonable. You're in the mood to party. Block at work due to issues with family / friends as well as some jealous colleagues possible.
Lucky Colour: lavender Lucky Number: 8
33 minutes ago
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Your partner can be morose. For the footloose and fancy-free, an ideal time for that big relationship blossoming. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes with partnership.
Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 4
33 minutes ago
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Friendships increase and your relationship with friends expands. A phase when unhappy situations turn out to be providential in the long run. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues.
Lucky Colour: Lilac Lucky Number: 9
33 minutes ago
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. You may want to take another look at an investment you are about to make.
Lucky Colour: Ruby-red Lucky Number: 7
33 minutes ago
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Incomplete work will bring the wrath of your boss upon you!
Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 1
33 minutes ago
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Gathering information about the past or meeting a friend from the past, secret travel possible today. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work.
Lucky Colour: Ash Lucky Number: 5
33 minutes ago
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Romantic encounters need caution. Children demand your time today. Your hard work will pay dividends now. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers.
Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 8
33 minutes ago
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Energy can be intense during this period. You may be forced to collect debts or favours owed to you or repay outstanding loans yourself. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive.
Lucky Colour: White Lukcy Number: 6