Today's Horoscope – August 16, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 August 2024, 18:50 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today.
Colour: Purple Number: 7
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects.
Colour: Jade Number:6
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Your loyalty will pull your through a tight spot. You guessed right all along! you can bring projects you've been on for a while to some fruition. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track.
Colour: Blue Number:3
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. Communicate your feelings if you want to avoid a mix-up or misunderstanding today.
Colour: amethyst number:1
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Your temper fuses as someone criticizes your efforts. Home environment may be volatile if precautions aren't taken. Your talking skills can bring new opportunities. Speculation to be avoided.
Colour: Tan number: 9
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Pamper yourself today. Your relationship appears to be stressed out. You seem to be running out of words to express your feelings. A wedding possible in the family.
Colour: Cream Number: 4
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high. You are in demand, so enjoy. Your career plans are good but they have to be more grounded.
Colour: Honey Number: 5
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Financial gains likely. If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness.
Colour: magenta Number: 8
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. contact with children emphasised. Problems with business or personal partner possible today.
Colour: Jade Number: 6
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do.
Colour: Ivory Number: 2
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects.
Colour: Maroon Number: 3
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't.
Colour: Indigo Number: 1
Amara Ramdev