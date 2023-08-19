Today's Horoscope - August 19, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun sign
Published 18 August 2023, 19:13 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): A windfall or legacy may come through. Emotional issues or personal problems may drag you down today. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Lucky colour: Maroon. Lucky number: 2.
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Romance blooms. Emotional matters must be dealt with carefully. A very unusual connection can be made today. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Lucky colour: Blue. Lucky number: 5.
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Siblings cause anxiety. A family outing or short pleasure trip happens today. Visitors are likely to drop by. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered it. Lucky colour: Lilac. Lucky number: 3.
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): The pace of life quickens, and feelings lie much closer to the surface. You may decide to throw a party, make home repairs. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Lucky colour: Green. Lucky number: 6.
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. Lucky colour: Silver. Lucky number: 8.
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Avoid risky adventures today. Your creativity is highlighted, and money comes your way. Your social calendar is very promising. A long-term goal is finally realised. Lucky colour: Mustard. Lucky number: 4.
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Make time for your hobbies, and also a workout regimen. You are feeling close to a burn-out now. New projects, business ventures, new career, higher education are on the cards. Lucky colour: Blue Lucky number: 9.
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): The Moon puts you in a mellow mood and makes you more accessible. Not a day for confrontations. You are overly sensitive, and this proves troublesome in the area of love and romance. Lucky colour: Yellow. Lucky number: 7.
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov 23 - Dec 22): You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want. Lucky colour: Magenta. Lucky number: 1.
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Arguments could prevail. Talk to someone you trust. Writing and public speaking are especially favoured today . You are more accessible today, but you need to not fritter away your time. Lucky colour: Ash. Lucky number: 5.
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Your significant other is dreamy and accommodating. A partnership may be beneficial. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today. Lucky colour: White. Lucky number: 4.
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): A lack of concentration could get you into serious trouble. It is very important for you to stay focused today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Lucky colour: Amber. Lucky number: 2.