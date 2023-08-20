Today's Horoscope - August 20, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun sign
Published 19 August 2023, 18:37 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): problems with communication or unpleasant surprises will begin to clear. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise. Lucky colour: Gold. Lucky number: 1.
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Links with overseas, higher education or legal people could benefit. It's a day for adventures. You have a lot to cope with at the moment, but teamwork promises success today. Lucky colour: Grey. Lucky number: 5.
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Find a quiet spot where you can work diligently and stay out of the way. Don't overspend on luxury items. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Lucky colour: Maroon. Lucky number: 2.
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): A secret affair is telling on you emotionally. It is good to put your cards on the table, and listen to what your partner has to say. Love shall triumph in the end! Lucky colour: Mauve. Lucky number: 4.
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): You may be forced to collect debts or favours owed to you or repay outstanding loans yourself. You imply that you don't care for a certain person, but your actions are telling a whole different story! Lucky colour: Chocolate. Lucky number: 7.
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You will be uncertain of your feelings You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Lucky colour: Coral. Lucky number: 9.
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): surprise in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor. A letter brings good news. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Lucky colour: Turquoise. Lucky number: 3.
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. Problems with business or personal partner possible today. Lucky colour: Ginger. Lucky number: 8.
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Career concerns proceed nicely. with a boss are encouraged. A romance in the offing. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. Lucky colour: Indigo. Lucky number: 6.
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. A good day to bare your heart to the loved one. Partners mean well, but are temperamental and difficult to get along with. Lucky colour: Mango. Lucky number: 2.
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Lucky colour: Ivory. Lucky number: 5.
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Your social circuit is expanding, and new horizons are opening up. Lucky colour: Turquoise. Lucky number: 4.
Sayak Basu