Today's Horoscope - August 23, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 August 2023, 02:32 IST
Aries
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today. Lucky colour: Purple. Lucky number: 3.
30 minutes ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky colour: Jade. Lucky number: 5.
30 minutes ago
Gemini
Your loyalty will pull you through a tight spot. You guessed right all along! you can bring projects you've been on for a while to some fruition. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track. Lucky colour: Blue. Lucky number: 2.
30 minutes ago
Cancer
Your creativity is good, but you need to look for more practical solutions today. You are too trusting, and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak-and-dagger approach. Lucky colour: Amber. Lucky number: 8.
30 minutes ago
Leo
You confront an issue that is hidden, or forgotten, from the past. Emotions are heightened today. take some time out to work on the personal issue you've been avoiding. Lucky colour: Saffron. Lucky number: 6.
30 minutes ago
Virgo
There will be frustration caused by improper communication – Learn to take criticism in the right spirit. Financial management is pivotal for your career. Lucky colour Red. Lucky number: 9.
30 minutes ago
Libra
Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today. Lucky colour: Lavender. Lucky number: 4.
30 minutes ago
Scorpio
Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information. Lucky colour: Apricot. Lucky number: 7.
30 minutes ago
Sagittarius
You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Lucky colour: Plum. Lucky number: 1.
30 minutes ago
Capricorn
A day to make all preparations for an outing, but make sure that you include all your friends. Don't step on anyone's toes, though tact is your second nature. Lucky colour: Gold. Lucky number: 6.
30 minutes ago
Aquarius
Follow your impulses, push for growth at work. Legal matters, contracts and alliances are emphasized now. Love life blooms, but caution advised. Lucky number: 5 Lucky colour: Peach.
30 minutes ago
Pisces
Your boundless energy and stamina keeps the day going but at times you need to step back and listen. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. Lucky colour: Mauve. Lucky number: 8.