Today's Horoscope – August 27, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 August 2023, 02:37 IST
Aries
Be on your best behaviour. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. Colour: Fuchsia | Number: 8
Taurus
Don't reveal information that is personal or confidential. Be creative in your efforts. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Colour: Garnet | Number: 2
Gemini
You should put in some extra hours developing that creative idea you have. Finances fair. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. Colour: Plum | Number: 5
Cancer
Caution advised. Avoid antagonistic behaviour. There may be conflict at home and volatile scenes with a partner/spouse. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information. Colour: Mauve | Number: 3
Leo
Problems or frustrations regarding information may arise. A boss or superior giving you misleading information. Deal with the needs of children and get into groups that deal with self-awareness. Colour: Magenta | Number: 1
Virgo
Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations, today could be productive. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated. Colour: Green | Number: 9
Libra
You will be emotional when dealing with co-workers or employers. Don’t let others cause any friction with your partner. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. Colour: Red | Number: 4
Capricorn
Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. A good day to bare your heart to the loved one. Partners mean well, but are temperamental and difficult to get along with. Colour: Maroon | Number: 5
Aquarius
Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Colour: Ivory | Number: 2
Pisces
Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Your social circuit is expanding, and new horizons are opening up. Colour: Turquoise | Number: 8
DH Web Desk