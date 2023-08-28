Today's Horoscope – August 28, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries
You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long-broken friendship. Colour: White | Number: 3
Taurus
You may have to make some changes Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust. You no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Colour: Yellow | Number: 2
Gemini
Close partnerships and emotional relationships at home will be taking up a good deal of your time, Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be. Colour: Chrome | Number: 5
Cancer
Long overdue debts will be paid to you and old accounts will be settled. Health problems are usually self-induced caused by depression, stress, and extreme physical activities. Colour: Ebony | Number: 7
Leo
Communications of all kinds successful. Expect a rapid pace with numerous transactions, letters, phone calls. A busy day. you need to be careful about overextending yourself. Colour: Saffron | Number: 6
Virgo
You could find that children will be a handful. You will get upset over trivial matters. You may be able to move ahead in your chosen professional field. Financially a very steady position. Colour: Lavender | Number: 8
Libra
A family member gets a promotion or award today. A stroke of good fortune comes your way of career. Creative endeavours, romance and recreation are the features for the day. Colour: indigo | Number: 4
Scorpio
Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Finances budgetary. You may be too harsh with loved ones; but remember there are always two sides to an Issue. Colour: Violet | Number: 9
Sagittarius
You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. Colour: Mango | Number: 1
Capricorn
It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will. Colour: Apricot | Number: 3
Aquarius
Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of. Money matters do not show much rise. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix. Colour: Amber | Number 8
Pisces
Much can be gained by being patient and exercising restraint at the domestic level. Ego clashes must be avoided. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable. Colour: Peach | Number: 7
