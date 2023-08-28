Today's Horoscope – August 29, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 28 August 2023, 16:51 IST
Aries
Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Colour: Silver | Number: 8
Taurus
Agreements, contracts, and joining your efforts with others are successful. A person in authority may offer help. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Colour: Mustard | Number: 5
Gemini
Good time for public relations and sales. Focus your excitement and enthusiasm on a specific task. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Colour: Platinum | Number: 3
Cancer
Partnerships and cooperative alliances are emphasised. A time to negotiate contracts. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Colour: Honey | Number: 2
Leo
Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Colour: Beige | Number: 6
Virgo
You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Colour: Yellow | Number: 4
Libra
Your boundless energy and stamina keep the day going but at times you need to step back and listen. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. Colour: Purple | Number: 7
Scorpio
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Participating in an event or activity today brings dividends, and do keep a lookout for someone special. Colour: Red| Number: 1
Sagittarius
Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. You will finally manage to solve a long-postponed financial issue. Colour: Lilac | Number:9
Capricorn
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Colour: Ivory | Number: 8
Aquarius
Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Colour: Maroon | Number: 5
Pisces
Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Colour: Indigo | Number: 4
DH Web Desk