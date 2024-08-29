Today's Horoscope – August 29, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 28 August 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations
that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 4
Taurus
Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Lucky Colour: Crimson
Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into.
Lucky Colour: Buff
Lucky number:7
Cancer
Unexpected expenses crop up. Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number:6
Leo
Career prospects look good. Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go
with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any
confrontations with colleagues.
Lucky Colour: Sky-blue
Lucky Number:2
Virgo
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet
Lucky Number:3
Libra
You’re feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow. be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Lucky Colour: Coffee
Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio
If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within.
Lucky Colour: Teal
Lucky Number: 5
Sagittarius
The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new avenues.
Lucky Colour: Lilac
Lucky Number: 2
Capricorn
You tend to be impulsive and make rash judgements. A close look at someone you trust is good Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today.
Lucky Colour: Cerise
Lucky Number: 9
Aquarius
You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way.
Lucky Colour: Amber
Lucky Number: 7
Pisces
Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails.
Lucky Colour: Topaz
Lucky Number: 1
Amara Ramdev