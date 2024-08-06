Today's Horoscope – August 6, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 05 August 2024, 19:15 IST
Aries
A new romance or a revitalization of a current one likely. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be. Travel plans to be avoided.
Colour: Orange Number: 4
Taurus
Your significant other is moody. Travel plans need to be worked out. A long-distance pilgrimage could be in the offing. A friend may turn against you so watch your words.
Colour: White Number: 2
Gemini
Financially a very steady position. Long overdue debts will be paid to you and old accounts will be settled. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities.
Colour: Tan Number: 3
Cancer
You will be tempted to take a few risks and explore further afield than usual. However, there is not much harm in anything you do today. Travel for pleasure and romance is especially highlighted.
Colour: Mustard Number: 8
Leo
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but now more than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and are no longer insecure.
Colour: Pink Number: 6
Virgo
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life.
Colour: Wine Number: 5
Libra
Friendships increase and your relationship with friends expands. A phase when unhappy situations turn out to be providential in the long run. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues.
Colour: Lilac Number: 7
Scorpio
The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. You may want to take another look at an investment you are about to make.
Colour: Ruby-red Number: 1
Sagittarius
Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Incomplete work will bring the wrath of your boss upon you!
Colour: Purple Number: 9
Capricorn
A letter could bring misleading information. Do not be afraidto take risks, as they will pay off. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Health needs care.
Colour: Jade Number: 3
Aquarius
Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse.
Colour: Vanilla Number: 7
Pisces
A quiet restful day to be spent in bed or catching up on reading. The day favours and domestic interests. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you.
Colour: Yellow Number: 8
Amara Ramdev