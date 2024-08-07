Today's Horoscope – August 7, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 August 2024, 18:37 IST
Aries
Your energy is high and opportunities are many - but do not act rashly. Property investments should payoff. You could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong.
Colour: Yellow Number: 3
Taurus
Relations with a spouse or business partner are emphasized. Residential moves advantageous. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential.
Colour: Green Number: 5
Gemini
Someone you work with could try to undermine you. Educational courses will be stimulating and successful. Relationships may suffer today since you are not
at your most sensitive.
Colour: Chrome Number: 2
Cancer
Interaction and building–up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently. Hobbies prove lucrative, and provides a steady source of income.
Colour: Pink Number: 8
Leo
You are in a confrontational mood with your colleagues today. Look for a mature person to guide you. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find
yourself alienated. Try not to judge new faces harshly.
Colour: Amber Number: 6
Virgo
New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take a toll on your health today. Further your knowledge
for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 9
Libra
You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. Let down your defences, as romance beckons.
Colour: Mango Number: 4
Scorpio
A time when you can demonstrate your integrity and consolidate a close relationship with patience and maturity. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity.
Colour: Brown Number: 7
Sagittarius
A romance is sputtering along on its last legs unless you are willing to talk and take your portion of the blame. There will be change or withdrawal to a degree from current work, activity or contacts.
Colour: Turquoise Number: 1
Capricorn
An opportunity is just around the corner. A little romance is likely to develop. Cash flow good. Don’t get carried away by addictive pleasures of life.
Colour: Coral Number: 3
Aquarius
Money is no problem today, but unexpected expenses do crop up. Health good. It is important to hold your ground and push for success. Your personal charm and magnetism make you a big hit.
Colour: Moonstone Number: 6
Pisces
A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Beware of overexerting yourself. Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour.
Colour: Teal Number: 8