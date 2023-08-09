Today's Horoscope - August 9, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 09 August 2023, 01:52 IST
Aries
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6
Taurus
An opportunity is just around the corner. A little romance is likely to develop. Cash flow good. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 2
Gemini
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
A very promising opportunity or contact can occur today. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number:5
Leo
Family relationships and social contacts are emphasized today. Finances need sorting out. A second-marriage, in-laws and a court decision are unfavourably indicated. People in authority make impossible demands on you. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 2
Virgo
Romance now reveals its dreamy and magic. For the water sign Pisces, emotions can get a bit too diluted at times, keep a grip on yourself and take charge of the situation at hand. Caution in financial affairs advised. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 8
Libra
Avoid the temptation to get carried away by the importance you have attained recently. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio
Your hard work will reap rewards. You can now correct past mistakes and learn from them. A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius
You could develop and gain a deeper understanding of yourself. An involvement in charitable organizations possible. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue. Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn
It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 9
Aquarius
Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences. Lucky Colour: yellow. Lucky Number: 5
Pisces
A day to be cautious about special plans or projects. Children bring joy. A known friend could turn traitor. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. Lucky Colour: lilac. Lucky Numbers: 8
