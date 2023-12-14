Today's Horoscope – December 14, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 December 2023, 20:39 IST
Aries
Professionally you make sound moves, and for those so inclined, a stint abroad is imminent. Try to check reckless, impulsive behaviour. Unconventional people could enter your life and turn it topsy-turvy.
Lucky Colour: Sierra
Lucky Number: 2
35 minutes ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 3
35 minutes ago
Gemini
Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing.
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 5
35 minutes ago
Cancer
Your boundless energy and stamina keeps the day going but at times you need to step back and listen. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive.
Lucky Colour: peach
Lucky Number: 8
35 minutes ago
Leo
Getting through to other people is a special challenge now. An improved attitude will help to make your present situation much easier. You may be called upon to show leadership for others.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 6
35 minutes ago
Virgo
You will let your hair down today, and have a swirl. But make sure that your work is done. Stress-related illnesses may crop up. Creative work would be rewarded well.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 4
35 minutes ago
Libra
You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Learn to remain flexible and open minded, especially when faced with something new.
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 7
35 minutes ago
Scorpio
You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made. But you are paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel.
Lucky Colour :Tan
Lucky Number: 1
35 minutes ago
Sagittarius
Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 3
35 minutes ago
Capricorn
You may make a decision that will change your living conditions. Clear up pending domestic chores . Secret information will be an eye-opener today!
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 9
35 minutes ago
Aquarius
A wonderful day for creative people. Your work will flow effortlessly. Watch out for minor ailments. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 5
35 minutes ago
Pisces
Your leadership qualities come to the fore today Your efforts and hard work will be rewarded. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Children bring joy.
Lucky Colour: amber
Lucky number: 8