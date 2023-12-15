JOIN US
Today's Horoscope – December 15, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 December 2023, 20:35 IST
Aries
The day is set for you to perform in high gear, and that comes easily to you! But modesty should be your calling card! Timing in business is off so a delay is aggravating. Don’t be overly generous. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 7
1 hour ago
Taurus
You are likely to reveal information unintentionally. Be an observer before getting involved in controversies. Your ideas about business interests are on target Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 4
1 hour ago
Gemini
Your creative potential is high. A quarrel with a colleague can be avoided if you speak your mind tactfully. Chance to resolve an old issue will become apparent. Lucky Colour: mustard Lucky Number: 3
1 hour ago
Cancer
Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 5
1 hour ago
Leo
You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Jade Lucky Number: 8
1 hour ago
Virgo
Your communication skills are in excellent form today but slow down on your spending spree as money is still budgetary. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity. Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 6
1 hour ago
Libra
The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Making a list of your priorities will put things in focus. It might be time to shake a leg and do a personal makeover. Lucky Colour: lilac Lucky Numbers: 2
1 hour ago
Scorpio
Avoid being gullible! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is. Lucky Colour: Turquoise Lucky Number: 9
1 hour ago
Sagittarius
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Relationships with children will improve. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Lucky Colour: Lime Lucky Number: 7
1 hour ago
Capricorn
The Moon helps you find common ground with a younger person. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be. A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 1
1 hour ago
Aquarius
Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Auburn Lucky Number: 3
1 hour ago
Pisces
In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 5
1 hour ago
DH Web Desk
