Today's Horoscope – December 18, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 December 2023, 18:33 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Don't be too quick to voice your opinion. Listen to others carefully. Not the day to be a pioneer. You can make excellent career moves if you are open to the opportunities that exist.
Lucky Colour: coffee Lucky Number: 6
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): You can help a close friend find solutions to personal problems. Money problems will be sorted out soon. Don’t believe all of the gossip that is going around today . Jealousy is making it hard for you to see straight .
Lucky Colour: cream Lucky Number: 7
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Promotions will be yours if you have acted professionally in times of crisis. Be innovative . Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health.
Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Travel on the cards. A windfall or gain, and career- wise, a break from monotony indicated today. A good day to look for relaxation and leisure activities.
Lucky Colour: tan Lucky Number: 5
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Romance is strong. It's a day of self-discovery. With Jupiter aspecting marriage/ relationship, you are on a roll. A great day to buy a gift for a special friend.
Lucky Colour: Lilac Lucky Number: 8
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Major changes in your career or social life will bring you the recognition you deserve today. Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. Lucky Colour: jade Lucky Number: 3
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Be cautious today, in order to avoid disappointments and quarrels. Don’t go over the top and be full of nervous energy. Stomach ailments will surface otherwise.
Lucky Colour: Chestnut Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): New projects take off. Your dreamy disposition attracts admirers, but are you ready to act on it? Too much deliberation is not a good thing, so put your best foot forward.
Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): You could develop and gain a deeper understanding of yourself. An involvement in charitable organizations possible. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue Lucky Number: 2
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Try to entertain an important client today.. Don't be too quick to sign documents. Be discreet about your personal life. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now.
Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Your dreamy disposition is attractive, but at work a more practical approach will help. You will accomplish much today, if you are not stubborn or proud
Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 5
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people's problems. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. A romantic interest occupies your time today.
Lucky Colour: orange Lucky Number: 4
