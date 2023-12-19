Today's Horoscope – December 19, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 18 December 2023, 18:40 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 2
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): A good friend is supportive. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. You are prudent with your money, but today is a day to splash it around!
Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 7
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Your dreams tonight will be important, so write them down. Spend a quiet day with loved one. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative.
Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): A partnership or joint venture looks good. Legal matters, contracts and alliances are emphasized today. Lack of communication causes angry family discussions.
Lucky Colour: Terracotta Lucky Number: 8
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): A good friend is a turncoat today. Try not to put all your eggs in one basket. Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions.
Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number:6
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues.
Lucky Colour: Jade Lucky Number: 2
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Double-check costs in connection with travel. You may have to re-negotiate a contract, but the deal could prove lucrative. A shopping spree indicated.
Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Your recent health problem could be a warning. Stress is building up, so a fitness plan is a necessity for you. Guard against mix-ups in plans.
Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Travel on the cards. Keep cool as family misunderstandings arise, and you find yourself in the middle of a difficult situation. A younger sibling could cause worry.
Lucky Colour: Bronze Lucky Number: 9
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow.
Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Siblings cause anxiety. family outing or short pleasure trip happens today. Visitors are likely to drop by. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered.
Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 5
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Jupiter aspecting the moon brings luck and good cheer. A partner gets heavily romantic. Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally.
Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 6
DH Web Desk