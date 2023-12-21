JOIN US
Today's Horoscope – December 21, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 21 December 2023, 02:35 IST
Aries
Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. Colour: Apricot Number: 1
55 minutes ago
Taurus
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Colour: Ivory   Number: 3
55 minutes ago
Gemini
This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired.  Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Colour: Mustard Number: 4
55 minutes ago
Cancer
Your plans to make investment n real estate proceed smoothly. Finances fine. What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and let your hair down!   Colour: Magenta   Number: 7
55 minutes ago
Leo
Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive.   Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment. Colour:  Ochre Number:  2
55 minutes ago
Virgo
You might get a chance to travel today. Overseas travel prospects excellent. Money through travel possible. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Colour: Gold  Number: 5
55 minutes ago
Libra
It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. Colour: Sea-green    Number:  8
55 minutes ago
Scorpio
Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang.         Colour:  Amber          Number: 6
55 minutes ago
Sagittarius
Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions will not lead to harmonious relationships. Colour: Purple Number: 9
55 minutes ago
Capricorn
Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions will not lead to harmonious relationships. Colour: Purple Number: 9
55 minutes ago
Aquarius
Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Colour: Burgundy Number: 4
55 minutes ago
Pisces
You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Colour: Amethyst  Number: 5
55 minutes ago
DH Web Desk
