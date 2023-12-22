Today's Horoscope – December 22, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 22 December 2023, 02:35 IST
Aries
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today.
number: 1 Colour: Purple
Taurus
Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere : gestures of friendliness may be misleading.
Colour: mango Number: 3
Gemini
Lack of communication causes angry family discussions. Emphasis on home - repairs, purchase, renovation. Mars adds an edge to your talk. Mars activates your career, but beware of detractors out to cause trouble.
Colour: Ivory Number: 2
Cancer
Try something new today. A move or property investment will be well worth your while. A romance blooms. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Colour: Grey Number: 5
Leo
A younger sibling demands attention. Feeling of restlessness overrides. A good time for speculation. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. Colour: Peach Number: 6
Virgo
Loans or debts need to be settled soon but an unexpected cheque will ease things through. Travel good. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow.
Colour: Brown Number: 8
Libra
A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
Colour: Cream Number: 4
Scorpio
Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals.
Colour: Ash Number: 7
Sagittarius
Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true.
Colour: Rose Number: 3
Capricorn
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future.
Colour: Magenta Number: 9
Aquarius
You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
Colour: Peach Number: 5
Pisces
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation.
Colour: Mauve Number: 8