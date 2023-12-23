Today's Horoscope – December 23, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 December 2023, 02:34 IST
Aries
An older loved one in the family needs your care and attention today, but you are charming and persuasive and will help soothe matters. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues. Colour: Yellow Number: 8
Taurus
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. Colour: Garnet Number: 5
Gemini
Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. Your energetic nature and ability t initiate projects will add to your popularity today.
Colour: Amethyst Number: 3
Cancer
Keep plans simple today since energy levels deplete quickly. A day for introspection and meditation. Mars makes you aggressive today, but the moon counteracts its effect, making you charming and pensive.
Colour: Saffron Number: 6
Leo
Emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your significant other. Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed.
Colour: Silver Number: 9
Virgo
Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Colour: Chocolate Number: 4
Libra
A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. You may feel resentful and antagonistic towards those you feel are restricting your individuality. Colour: Blue Number: 7
Scorpio
Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Health problems crop up. Understand your money situation. Make investments and long-term savings plans. Colour: Plum Number: 3
Sagittarius
Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home Colour: Crimson Number: 1
Capricorn
Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don't be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to pit your cards on the table, and sort out your goals and priorities. A loved one is not very helpful. Colour: Brown Number: 2
Aquarius
Speculations can be avoided. Your wit could see you through a tricky situation today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. Colour: Amber Number: 5
Pisces
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Number : 6 Colour: Indigo
DH Web Desk