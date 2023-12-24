Today's Horoscope – December 24, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 24 December 2023, 01:42 IST
Aries
Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Health needs care. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments
will be profitable.
Colour: Amber Number: 2
Taurus
You could spend time socialising with long-lost cousins. Children are receptive to your suggestions and give no cause for worry. Seize common occasions today and they will take you to a new career high.
Colour: Ivory Number:8
Gemini
The day begins on a new note. Your restlessness will lead to a change of plan. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements.
Colour: Amethyst Number:6
Cancer
joint ventures could easily turn out to be dead-end projects. Put off decision-making tonight. Try not to judge new faces harshly . Let down your defences, as romance beckons. Colour: Gold Number: 3
Leo
Caution advised. Avoid antagonistic behaviour. There maybe conflict at home and volatile scenes with partner/ spouse. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information.
Colour: White Number: 4
Virgo
Love life hectic, with your partner demanding a lot from you. Good time for creative work. Confronting your emotions today changes everything. Equilibrium in your romantic life is likely if you treat your partner well.
Colour: peach Number:5
Libra
Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus.
Colour: Tomato-red Number: 9
Scorpio
Be careful of your health and pay attention to any telltale signs of illness. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better.
Colour: Orange Number:7
Sagittarius
Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension with your partner. Your intellectual wit will bring greater popularity with your peers. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation.
Colour: emerald-green Number: 5
Capricorn
New emotions are pushing you into uncharted territory. A day to contact an old friend. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. Money good.
Colour: Sapphire Number: 2
Aquarius
Pisces
Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. Children may be difficult to handle. Secret information will be an eye-opener today!
Colour: Topaz Number: 7
DH Web Desk