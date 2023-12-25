Today's Horoscope – December 25, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 December 2023, 02:42 IST
Aries
Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends.
Colour: Cream Number:8
Taurus
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 5
Gemini
New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. You need to reevaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies.
Colour: Magenta Number:4
Cancer
Try to make peace with an old friend. Sometimes the past is best forgotten and a new path forged. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation.
Colour: Green Number: 9
Leo
Be careful of your health and pay attention to any telltale signs of illness. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better.
Colour: Mustard Number: 7
Virgo
It’s a time to turn your luck around and it’s a time to combat proactively. There are many chances and benefits lying ahead. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up.
Colour: Coffee Number: 1
Libra
Self-control and self-transformation is helpful. Control of others does not bring you safety, success or satisfaction. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment.
Colour: Sky-blue Number: 3
Scorpio
You are feeling optimistic, while the new week adds serenity to your buoyant nature. Your partner or spouse brings luck. It is time to plan the big family outing.
Colour: Apricot Number: 5
Sagittarius
A woman may provide valuable assistance. The female element is strong in your life today - mother, spouse, friend. Don’t hesitate to ask for help. A day to recoup and make plans for the future.
Colour: Olive Number:2
Capricorn
Avoid confrontations with an emotional friend. A family member may be moody. Splurge on that special gift today. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A boss or an authority figure is impressed with you.
Colour: Tan Number: 4
Aquarius
A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up.
Colour: Pista Number: 6
Pisces
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Joint incomes, investments, taxes, insurance and property settlements may be affected.
Colour: Pink Number: 8