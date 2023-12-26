Today's Horoscope – December 26, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 December 2023, 19:14 IST
Aries
Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Colour: Peach Number: 1
Taurus
Throw yourself into work today. Loved ones may be unreasonable. You're in the mood to party. Block at work due to issues with family/friends as well as some jealous colleagues possible. Colour: Lavender Number: 4
Gemini
You seem to be running out of words to express your feelings. Good news from a sibling - a wedding possible in the family. Old friends or business alliances could come back. Colour: Maroon Number:7
Cancer
Working environment conducive. An office romance could blossom and social events connected with colleagues on the agenda. A good time to think of growth in the company, albeit a lateral one. Colour: Sea-green Number :2
Leo
Partnerships and cooperative alliances emphasised. A time to negotiate contracts. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations.
Colour: Honey Number: 6
Virgo
Not the best day for reaching agreements with others, especially in business. Avoid long trips. One-sided attractions are likely. Think twice before you pursue an unrealistic goal. Colour: Brown Number: 8
Libra
You should put in some extra hours developing that creative idea you have. Finances fair. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. Colour: Plum Number: 5
Scorpio
Spend time by yourself to avoid any conflicts with family members Court decisions may not be favourable. Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. Colour: Lime Number:9
Sagittarius
Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. Colour: Saffron Number:3
Capricorn
Mars is stirring up a lot of activity today. New people at work will help you to make a transition that increases income and status. Power-dressing will give that extra edge and confidence today. Colour: Amber Number 1
Aquarius
Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Colour: Burgundy Number: 2
Pisces
Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Colour: Jade Number: 8
DH Web Desk