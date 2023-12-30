JOIN US
Today's Horoscope – December 30, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 29 December 2023, 18:38 IST
Aries
Long distance plans work out well. International trade or correspondence successful. Stress related health problems may crop up- also allergies of the skin. A high-fibre diet, meditation and yoga is necessary. Colour: Burgundy Number: 3
Taurus
Hold off on making any major commitments. Friendship rules the day and you find you are much sought after Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. Colour: Jade Number: 9
Gemini
Emotional outbursts are possible. Plan a party, and you will make new contacts. Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of. Colour: Lilac Number: 6
Cancer
Put your efforts into work or money-making ventures rather than your emotional life. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Confronting your emotions today changes everything. Colour: Mustard Number: 8
Leo
Duties and obligations seem burdensome and you may feel self-pity or temporarily down in the dumps. Things aren't as bad as they appear. Take time to deal with authority figures or government agencies. Colour: Purple Number: 2
Virgo
You're in the mood to experiment and to learn something new. Your mind is on bigger issues and long-range plans. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. Colour: Indigo Number: 7
Libra
Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again, profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable. Colour: Mango Number: 1
Scorpio
Unexpected events and breaking free of confining situations and relationships possible. Events today give you the chance to show how much you've matured. Impatience will be our worst enemy today. Colour: Yellow Number: 5
Sagittarius
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are focusing on finances and stark reality. Plans over property, living conditions or financial plans for the long term, need to be discussed fully. Colour: Sky-blue Number: 8
Capricorn
Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don't be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to pit your cards on the table, and sort out your goals and priorities. A loved one is not very helpful. Colour: Brown Number: 4
Aquarius
Speculations can be avoided. Your wit could see you through a tricky situation today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. Colour: Ash Number: 3
Pisces
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Number: 6 Colour: Aqua
DH Web Desk
