Today's Horoscope – December 31, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 30 December 2023, 18:46 IST
Aries
Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A good time to concentrate on a fitness program or health schedule.
Colour: bronze Number: 2
Taurus
A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.
Colour: Velvet-black Number:4
Gemini
Find a quiet spot where you can work diligently and stay out of the way. Don't overspend on luxury items. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family.
Colour: Mustard Number: 3
Cancer
It’s time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking. at the door.
Colour: Lemon Number: 8
Leo
You will be recognised for your work and abilities, but even so, you won't always feel totally at ease with it. Loneliness may be an issue and despite being surrounded by well-wishers, it may not seem to be enough.
Colour: Cerise Number: 1
Virgo
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions to keep out of trouble.
Colour: Maroon Number: 7
Libra
You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Learn to remain flexible and open minded, especially when faced with something new.
Colour: Mustard Number: 4
Scorpio
You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made. But you are paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel.
Colour: Tan Number: 9
Sagittarius
Your judgment has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects.
Colour: gold Number: 5
Capricorn
A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust.
Colour: amethyst number: 6
Aquarius
Money from not only one’s career but from inheritance or speculation also possible. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right.
Colour: Apricot Number: 2
Pisces
A day to do a bit of introspection, and find where you are doing things that are not quite working out for you. Relationships need working out.
Colour: amber Number: 8