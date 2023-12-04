Today's Horoscope – December 4, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 03 December 2023, 19:04 IST
Aries
You’re apt to be irritable and edgy today. Career matters are frustrating. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true. Colour: Mango, Number: 9
16 minutes ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
You may want to stay in the background this week today. The moon brings cheer. Travel plans need working out. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life. Colour: Olive-Green, Number: 5
16 minutes ago
Gemini
Your judgement has not been at its best, you have tried to make decisions that may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Colour: Plum
16 minutes ago
Cancer
You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. Your wit could see you through a tricky situation today. Colour: Burgundy, Number: 3
16 minutes ago
Leo
Not the day to commit yourself to a long-term relationship. Avoid long journeys to the North. If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. Colour: White, Number: 6
16 minutes ago
Virgo
Unexpected pleasures, new friends make today delightful. A time to go over the pros and cons of your relationship and work out the best possible ways of strengthening it. Colour: Indigo, Number: 4
16 minutes ago
Libra
Your self-confidence will attract members of the opposite sex. Try to be tolerant of the moods of those around you. You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today. Colour: Purple, Number: 1
16 minutes ago
Scorpio
You are fast and raring to go, but today you have to play by ear and take it as it comes. You confront an issue that is hidden, or forgotten, from the past. Colour: Mauve, Number: 5
16 minutes ago
Sagittarius
You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people interfere with your work. Transacting business, balancing your pay check and similar activities are emphasised today. Colour: Saffron, Number: 8
16 minutes ago
Capricorn
Get more involved with music, poetry and photography today. Ask for personal favours, and you will be surprised. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Colour: Onyx, Number: 6
16 minutes ago
Aquarius
Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Colour: Salmon-pink, Number: 2
16 minutes ago
Pisces
You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths. The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change, as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. Colour: Tan, Number: 7