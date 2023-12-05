Today's Horoscope – December 5, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 04 December 2023, 18:34 IST
Aries
You can help a close friend find solutions to personal problems. Money problems will be sorted out soon. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. Colour: Cream, Number: 6
Taurus
Be careful not to overreact to a real or imagined slight. A partner may insist on doing their thing today. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today. Colour: Jade, Number: 1
Gemini
Unique new opportunities bring pleasant surprises. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix. Colour: Honey, Number: 8
Cancer
You must try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others.. Money flow good. A letter could bring misleading information. Travel plans to be avoided. Colour: Red, Number: 5
Leo
A long-term goal is finally realized--celebrate! Your patience and perseverance are rewarded. Emotions are a problem unless you talk about them to the person involved. Colour: Beige, Number: 4
Virgo
An unusual experience of the occult kind could come your way. A good day to buy a vehicle. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel. Colour: Teal, Number:3
Libra
You'll be busy putting the finishing touches on a special project. Your meticulous planning could misfire too, so take it as it comes. Avoid impulsive buying. Colour: Blue, Number: 7
Scorpio
You may learn to be more assertive in your relationship. You have been spending too much of time putting your needs on the back burner. Your efforts and hard work will be rewarded.. Colour: Amber, Number: 2
Sagittarius
A sentimental journey could leave you feeling terrible - you realize you guessed right all along. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options. Colour: Silver, Number: 4
Capricorn
Social life active. Keep your mind on your work and stay away from situations that could ruin your reputation. A move or property investment will be well worth your while. Colour: Claret-red, Number: 1
Aquarius
Job interests go well. A family member may be moody. Check security and safety measures at home. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. A day to keep cool and focus on family. Colour: Brown, Number: 9
Pisces
Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Colour: Sea-Green, Number: 7
