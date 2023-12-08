Today's Horoscope – December 8, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 08 December 2023, 01:21 IST
Aries
You are perceptive and able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome.
Lucky Colour: Indigo
Lucky Number: 1
Taurus
Your emotions may seem misleading. But your utter loyalty will carry you through any rough patches in a relationship. Interaction and building up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 3
Gemini
Not everyone is telling you the truth, so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive, and you will be surprised at the outcome.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer
You might get a chance to travel today. Overseas travel prospects are excellent. Money through travel is possible. Sudden and unexpected changes in schedules crop up, forcing you to postpone your holiday.
Lucky Colour: Sea-Green
Lucky Number: 1
Leo
A day to be cautious about special plans or projects. Children bring joy. A known friend could turn traitor. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others is possible today.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 8
Virgo
You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today. Career matters are frustrating. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 7
Libra
Career prospects look good. Long-due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. Be careful what you say about other people's lives; you could end up giving away information you shouldn't.
Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue
Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio
Be on your best behavior. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level.
Lucky Colour: Fuchsia
Lucky Number: 4
Sagittarius
There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Watch out for the office sneak. Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 6
Capricorn
Travel plans benefit. Overseas contacts bring a lucky break. Get ready for encounters of the occult kind. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius
Home and family matters will come into focus – renovation, gardening, or simply doing up your home will interest you. Cash flow seems adequate, so if you want to go on a spending spree – why not?
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 2
Pisces
Your confidence is strong, and love is favored. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 5