Today's Horoscope - February 04, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 04 February 2024, 00:08 IST
Aries
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Lucky Colour: Indigo
Lucky Number: 8
Taurus
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterward.
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 2
Gemini
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into, and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let down at some core level. Today you are in a cranky mood and tend to nag a bit. Hold on!
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 6
Leo
A sibling is supportive and tries to make the day as easy as possible for you. An unexpected travel plan upsets your plans for the day. You could be invited to a black-tie affair that will give you the platform for networking.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 5
Virgo
Situations could easily get blown out of proportion if you have made unreasonable promises. You are ready to blow up, and your stress level has gone into overdrive. Avoid conflicts with in-laws or other family members.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 4
Libra
A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships.
Lucky Colour: Jade
Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio
You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others, and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius
Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favor.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 6
Capricorn
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 2
Aquarius
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes.
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 8
Pisces
Your judgment goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favorable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 5
DH Web Desk