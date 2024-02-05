Today's Horoscope - February 05, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 05 February 2024, 04:45 IST
Aries
Your friendship circle seems to be splitting, and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral.
Lucky Colour: Apricot
Lucky Number: 1
Taurus
You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. You can learn valuable information if you listen and observe what others are doing and saying.
Lucky Colour: Ginger
Lucky Number: 2
Gemini
A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and no longer feel the need to be judged.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 6
Cancer
Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths and take a course on meditation.
Lucky Colour: Mango
Lucky Number: 3
Leo
Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives; you could end up giving away information you shouldn't.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 8
Virgo
If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.
Lucky Colour: Wine
Lucky Number: 5
Libra
Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offense at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems.
Lucky Colour: Tan
Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio
A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Work and personal matters may clash today, but stay calm till the mists have cleared. You will be able to talk about emotional problems with your partner.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius
It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door.
Lucky Colour: Lemon
Lucky Number: 9
Capricorn
It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will.
Lucky Colour: Apricot
Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius
Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of. Money matters do not show much rise. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix.
Lucky Colour: Amber
Lucky Number: 3
Pisces
Much can be gained by being patient and exercising restraint at the domestic level. Ego clashes must be avoided. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 6
DH Web Desk