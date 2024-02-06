Today's Horoscope - February 06, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 February 2024, 03:12 IST
Aries
20): You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and
live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal
could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Colour: Coffee Number: 7
Taurus
21): Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your
perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring
harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that
constructively. Colour: Beige Number: 1
Gemini
21): Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both
personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens
and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by
changes. Colour: Lavender Number: 3
Cancer
You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some
time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the
difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged.
Colour: brown Number: 5
Leo
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for
you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in
family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for
yourself. Colour: Fuchsia: Number: 2
Virgo
Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are
about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going
through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do.
Colour: Bronze Number: 8
Libra
You are meticulous in your work, and the plan or proposal you
present today will earn you big rewards. Plan your approach wisely and direct your energy
wisely. Romance takes a back-seat today as you are so goal-oriented.
Colour: Apricot Number: 6
Scorpio
An abrupt turn-about of events puts you in a quandary- which
direction should you move. Stay close to your ideals and follow your heart. Your gut-instinct
will take you in the right direction. colour: Ash Number: 4
Sagittarius
Difficulties with peers could be unnerving but as far as
work is concerned you have been putting up a good show. Jealousy at work is common, and
look out for a detractor who is bad-mouthing you today. Colour: Chocolate Number : 9
Capricorn
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a
great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired.
Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.
Colour: Mustard Number: 3
Aquarius
19): You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all
that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking
through with a close one. Colour: Pista-green Number: 7
Pisces
If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it
once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out
happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.
Pink Number: 1
DH Web Desk