Today's Horoscope - February 06, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 February 2024, 03:12 IST
Aries
20): You need to   resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.  Colour: Coffee   Number: 7
16 minutes ago
Taurus
21): Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Colour: Beige         Number: 1
16 minutes ago
Gemini
21): Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens   and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Colour: Lavender   Number: 3
16 minutes ago
Cancer
You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Colour: brown               Number: 5
16 minutes ago
Leo
A disappointment or setback you&#39;ve experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can&#39;t trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don&#39;t wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Colour:  Fuchsia:    Number:  2
16 minutes ago
Virgo
Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won&#39;t feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn&#39;t do. Colour: Bronze     Number:  8
16 minutes ago
Libra
You are meticulous in your work, and the plan or proposal you present today will earn you big rewards. Plan your approach wisely and direct your energy wisely. Romance takes a back-seat today as you are so goal-oriented. Colour: Apricot  Number: 6
16 minutes ago
Scorpio
An abrupt turn-about of events puts you in a quandary- which direction should you move. Stay close to your ideals and follow your heart. Your gut-instinct will take you in the right direction. colour: Ash Number: 4
16 minutes ago
Sagittarius
Difficulties with peers could be unnerving but as far as work is concerned you have been putting up a good show. Jealousy at work is common, and look out for a detractor who is bad-mouthing you today. Colour: Chocolate Number : 9
16 minutes ago
Capricorn
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired.  Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Colour: Mustard Number: 3
16 minutes ago
Aquarius
19): You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Colour: Pista-green Number: 7
16 minutes ago
Pisces
If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Pink                   Number: 1
16 minutes ago
DH Web Desk
