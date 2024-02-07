Today's Horoscope - February 07, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 07 February 2024, 01:47 IST
Aries
Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends.
Lucky Colour: Violet
Lucky Number: 5
Taurus
Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 2
Gemini
You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 8
Cancer
You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress.
Lucky Colour: Coffee
Lucky Number: 6
Leo
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour.
Lucky Colour: Cerise
Lucky Number: 3
Virgo
Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one.
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 4
Libra
The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find.
Lucky Colour: Tan
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life.
Lucky Colour: Opal
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn
Don’t be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet
Lucky Number: 7
Aquarius
Conflict between your ambitions and emotional needs. Be positive, avoid confrontations and don’t lose your sensitive touch. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved with.
Lucky Colour: Wine
Lucky Number: 6
Pisces
Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Problems or frustrations regarding information may arise. A boss or superior giving you misleading information.
Lucky Colour: Mango
Lucky Number: 8
