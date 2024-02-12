Today's Horoscope - February 12, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 11 February 2024, 19:50 IST
Aries
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Lucky colour: Indigo
Lucky number: 3
Taurus
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards.
Lucky colour: Maroon
Lucky number: 5
Gemini
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into, and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Lucky number: 2
Cancer
A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening on the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life.
Lucky colour: Green
Lucky number: 8
Leo
Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues; your personal mojo needs a makeover.
Lucky colour: Orange
Lucky number: 6
Virgo
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today.
Lucky colour: Chrome
Lucky number: 4
Libra
Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable.
Lucky colour: Amber
Lucky number: 9
Scorpio
Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Lucky colour: Ash
Lucky number: 7
Sagittarius
Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves.
Lucky colour: Chocolate
Lucky number: 3
Capricorn
Your career plans are good, but they have to be more grounded. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. A great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit.
Lucky colour: Aquamarine
Lucky number: 1
Aquarius
Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions.
Lucky colour: Cerise
Lucky number: 2
Pisces
Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. A good time to slow down and make a list of your priorities.
Lucky colour: Sapphire
Lucky number: 6