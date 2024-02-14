Today's Horoscope - February 14, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 February 2024, 18:32 IST
Aries
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 8
Taurus
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterward. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects.
Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number 3
Cancer
There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Watch out for the office sneak. Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative.
Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 2
Leo
With your ruling planet not in a favorable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked.
Lucky Colour: Mango Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
Be on your best behavior. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level.
Lucky Colour: Fuchsia Lucky Number: 4
Libra
Although you have resources to burn, try to use them wisely today. Stress can be debilitating. Make important decisions involving mutual assets and credit. Communications that were unclear suddenly make more
sense.
Lucky Colour: Caramel Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Too many minor aggravations to cope with today. Be patient. Keep your temper in check.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
A bond of friendship grows stronger. You may have to devote time to a work-related or intellectual project today. Your partner will enjoy helping out.
Lucky colour: Peach Lucky number: 1
Capricorn
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Lucky colour: Crimson Lucky number: 8
Aquarius
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. Also, make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental.
Lucky colour: Olive-Green Lucky number: 7
Pisces
A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Though there
will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up.
Lucky colour: Pista Lucky number: 2
DH Web Desk