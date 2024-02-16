Today's Horoscope - February 16, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 February 2024, 18:33 IST
Aries
Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due
to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about
other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you
shouldn't.
Lucky colour: lilac
Lucky numbers: 3
Taurus
You will be able to get your own way if you use your
intellectual charm and know-how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find
that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected.
Lucky colour:
Lucky number: 8
Gemini
Avoid being a gullible Gemini! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is.
Lucky colour: Apple-red
Lucky number: 5
Cancer
There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but the final payment will be made soon.
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more
experienced - don't overreact or go overboard.
Lucky colour:
Lucky number: 2
Leo
A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching.
Lucky colour: Brown
Lucky number: 6
Virgo
Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results– risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across
something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been
unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat.
Lucky colour: Orange
Lucky number: 4
Libra
Your boss is generous with his praise, and not all your colleagues are happy. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. A special outing adds new zip into a relationship today. Lucky colour: ivory
Lucky number: 7
Scorpio
Love life hectic, with your partner demanding a lot from you. Good time for creative work. Confronting your emotions today changes everything. Equilibrium in your romantic life is likely if you treat your partner well.
Lucky colour: purple
Lucky number: 1
Sagittarius
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Relationships with children will improve. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Lucky number: 9
Capricorn
Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus.
Lucky colour: Indigo
Lucky number: 8
Aquarius
Mars is stirring up a lot of activity today. New people at work will help you to make a transition that increases income and status. Power-dressing will give that extra edge and confidence today.
Lucky colour: amber
Lucky number: 6
Pisces
Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself and avoid unsavory debates. Home front remains calm. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family.
Lucky colour: Burgundy
Lucky number: 2
DH Web Desk