JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials
Daily
Weekly
Yearly
Today's Horoscope - February 16, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 February 2024, 18:33 IST
Aries
Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky colour: lilac Lucky numbers: 3
2 minutes ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know-how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected. Lucky colour: Lucky number: 8
2 minutes ago
Gemini
Avoid being a gullible Gemini! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is. Lucky colour: Apple-red Lucky number: 5
2 minutes ago
Cancer
There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but the final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Lucky colour: Lucky number: 2
2 minutes ago
Leo
A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 6
2 minutes ago
Virgo
Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results– risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 4
2 minutes ago
Libra
Your boss is generous with his praise, and not all your colleagues are happy. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. A special outing adds new zip into a relationship today. Lucky colour: ivory Lucky number: 7
2 minutes ago
Scorpio
Love life hectic, with your partner demanding a lot from you. Good time for creative work. Confronting your emotions today changes everything. Equilibrium in your romantic life is likely if you treat your partner well. Lucky colour: purple Lucky number: 1
2 minutes ago
Sagittarius
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Relationships with children will improve. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 9
2 minutes ago
Capricorn
Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Lucky colour: Indigo Lucky number: 8
2 minutes ago
Aquarius
Mars is stirring up a lot of activity today. New people at work will help you to make a transition that increases income and status. Power-dressing will give that extra edge and confidence today. Lucky colour: amber Lucky number: 6
2 minutes ago
Pisces
Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself and avoid unsavory debates. Home front remains calm. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Lucky colour: Burgundy Lucky number: 2
2 minutes ago
DH Web Desk
ADVERTISEMENT